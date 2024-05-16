I will stand firm against LGBTQ activities in Ghana no matter the consequences — Dr Bawumia 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, May 16, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has reiterated his stance against activities of LGBTQ in Ghana, if elected as President of the Republic.

He said such activities were alien to the country’s culture and values and would never permit it regardless of the consequences.

Dr Bawumia pointed out that neither the Bible nor the Quran, as well as the Ghanaian populace, support such practices.

The NPP Flagbearer said this during a meeting with the Clergy in Tamale in the Northern Region on Thursday.

The Vice President said: “On this matter of LGBTQ, I want to say again without any equivocation that we will not allow it in Ghana. It is not going to be allowed. Our Bible says no, our Quran says no, and our people say no. So, no. That is the answer.”

“No man will be marrying a man; no woman will be marrying a woman. It is not our value. And I will stand firm no matter the consequences.

“We will stand firm on that matter no matter the consequences. We will safeguard our country and we will safeguard our people.

Dr Bawumia is on a nationwide campaign tour across all the 16 regions until the first week of June.

‘Bold Solutions for our Future,’ is the theme for his campaign, focusing on three key pillars: The battle of ideas and character, The battle of records and the battle of effective campaign.

The NPP Flagbearer and his campaign team are focusing on issue-based electioneering, tackling cogent, practical, and tailor-made ideas to deal with issues that are dear to the Ghanaian people.

He is meeting a wide range of stakeholders including traditional rulers, the Clergy, youth groups, traders, drivers, farmers, and students, and interact with businesses and associations.

He has been visiting market centres and other public places to listen to the concerns of both traders and consumers.

Dr Bawumia also engaged the media, held townhall meetings and continue with his regular stakeholder engagements with Ghanaians.

Since his election as the NPP Flagbearer on November 4, 2023, for the December 7 Election, Dr Bawumia had been continually active in undertaking broad consultations and interactions with various groups across the country.

GNA

