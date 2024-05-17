Civic Education Club members of Kongo SHS exposed to court proceedings  

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Bolgatanga, May 17, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has exposed selected students of Kongo Senior High School (SHS) in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region to court proceedings.

The students, who are members of the Civic Education Club, were brought to the Bolgatanga High Court to observe court proceedings, learn about the types of cases that could be prosecuted at the various courts, and get educated on the legal profession in general.

It aimed at giving them firsthand experience of how the courts operate to enable them to understand the judiciary system of the country and develop a sense of appreciation and respect for the rule of law.

The exposure of the students to how the court operates formed part of the Commission’s Constitution Week celebration, being held on the theme “Together We Can Build Ghana, so Get Involved.”

Mr Joachim Elbazar, the Nabdam District Director of NCCE, indicated that it was incumbent on the Commission to create and sustain within society awareness of the principles and objectives of the Constitution as the fundamental law of the land.

That, he said, included sensitising the youth, who were the future leaders of the country, about the tenets of the 1992 Constitution to enable them to be responsible citizens to propel the national development of the country.

“Apart from the Kongo SHS, the Nabdam District Directorate of the NCCE is also targeting pupils of JHS to expand their knowledge of the Constitution so that it will help them not to fall foul of the law by being cautious and responsible,” he added.

Mr Eric Tambolah, Regional Programmes Officer of the NCCE, highlighted that the students having also been provided a platform to interact with the state attorneys and the justices of the court on possible courses they could offer to become lawyers would inspire them to study hard to realize their highest potential.

Justice Charles Gyamfi Danquah, the Upper East Regional Supervising High Court Judge, who took the students through the operations of the various courts and the legal profession in general, urged them to study hard.

He said it was presumed that lawyers knew everything due to the variety of cases they handled, and it was important that, as students, they developed the habit of reading as it would be in their routine work when they became lawyers.

Master Mathew Akurugu, Senior Prefect of Kongo SHS and Member of the Civic Education Club said he had been inspired by the display of legal knowledge during the legal proceedings between the lawyers at the court, to be a future lawyer.

“It is my first time in court, and I’m so inspired to become a lawyer. How the lawyers speak the grammar is so inspiring, and I have just developed an interest in becoming a lawyer so that I will study hard towards it,” he stated.

