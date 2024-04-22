Police arrest two in connection with death of US national

Accra, April 22, GNA – The police have arrested two persons in connection with the death of a United States of America national at Nyinasen near Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The two suspects, Wisdom Sete, a Togolese, and Yussif Afrim, were arrested on Friday 19th April 2024, at Assin Prasso for their involvement in the alleged murder of Naomi Jehubiyah.

A statement issued in Accra by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service, said a preliminary police investigation indicated that Sete, believed to be the fiancée of the deceased, allegedly conspired with Afrim to kill Jehubiyah.

It said the body had been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

The statement said the two vehicles belonging to the deceased had been retrieved from the suspects who were currently in custody assisting Police investigations.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

