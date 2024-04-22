NCCE launches 2024 Annual Constitution Week in Kumasi

By Gideon Peprah

Kumasi (Ash.) April 22, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has launched the 2024 Constitution Week in Kumasi with a call on Ghanaians to embrace peace ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The event, which was held at the Asafo Palace, was attended by representatives and head of security agencies including the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and the Ghana Prisons Service.

The year’s celebration is on the theme: “Together We Can Build Ghana So Get Involved.”

Madam Kathleen Addy, Chairperson of the Commission, said the annual celebration of the Constitution Week sought to engage Ghanaians on peace, civic responsibilities, rights of citizens, accountability on the part of the government, and the importance of being abreast with the contents of the 1992 Constitution.

She said Ghanaians owed it a great duty to contribute to nation building together with the Government that had been entrusted with the people’s mandate to rule.

“The Constitution Week is a flagship programme through, which we remind all Ghanaians about how far the 1992 constitution has brought us as far as the Fourth Republic is concerned,” she stated.

Madam Addy commended Ghanaians for embracing and nurturing democracy since the country returned to constitutional rule 30 years ago, adding that “our tolerance and peaceful coexistence had earned Ghana the accolade of being the beacon of hope on the African continent.

The country’s ability to successfully elect and change leaders in the sub-region where coup d’etat is rife is worth applauding,” she said.

Madam Addy said the NCCE was committed to educating the public on their civic responsibilities to contribute to sustainable development of the country.

She said giving the history of overthrowing democratically elected governments prior to the 1992 Constitution, the framers recommended the establishment of the NCCE to educate Ghanaians to understand and commit to defending the Constitution.

Nana Asafo Boakye Agyemang Bonsu II, the Asafohene, who was the guest of honour, commended the NCCE for its continuous education of Ghanaians to uphold democracy and peace.

He hailed the Commission for working closely with chiefs in the execution of its mandate since its establishment in 1992, saying that it was the way to go to make the needed impact.

The chief encouraged Ghanaians to use the 2024 elections to demonstrate to the world that Ghana was indeed the beacon of hope in Africa.

He called on the Government and philanthropists to help resource the Commission to deliver on its mandate.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

