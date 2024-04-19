Opportunity International Savings and Loans organises exhibition for head porters

Accra, April 19, GNA – Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd (OISL) has organised an exhibition for some beneficiaries of their Kayayie project in Accra and Kumasi.

The exhibition brought together 20 beneficiaries, who have undergone skills training through the Institution’s Kayayie project, supported and funded by the Medicor Foundation.

The project seeks to empower women, particularly Head Porters (Kayayie ladies), who have migrated from the Northern part of Ghana to the South in search of economic opportunities.

Since the inception of the project in 2019, it has transformed 262 ladies with livelihood and life skills.

The exhibition provided an opportunity for the beneficiaries to present and market their products to the public.

Featured among the array of items displayed were Hand Sanitizers, Liquid Soaps, Floor Cleaners, Powdered Soaps, Antiseptics, Earrings, Bangles, Beaded Slippers, Shower Gels, among others.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement, as Senior Management and Staff from OISL joined to celebrate the accomplishments of the dedicated and hardworking ladies.

Mr Kwame Owusu-Boateng, Chief Executive Officer of Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited, commended the ladies for their achievements and hard work, assuring them of the Company’s continual support.

He expressed gratitude to all participants for their support.

The results of the events were impressive, as clients, staff, and the public showed their support by purchasing the majority of the products on display.

Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited is one of the leading Financial Institutions in the country and currently has 38 branches in 10 out of the 16 regions of Ghana serving over 660,000 clients across the country.

It is a subsidiary of Opportunity International, a global organisation with its Head Office in Chicago, USA.

The Institution delivers services and programmes to clients of 30 countries across the globe, serving over 20 million customers with Micro Banking, Micro Insurance, Agriculture, Education Finance, and Innovative Non-Financial Services.

GNA

