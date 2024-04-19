NGOs engage stakeholders on sustainable livelihood plan on iron mining in Kadjebi

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Asato (O/R), April 19, GNA – ActionAid Ghana, in partnership with the Network Of Communities In Development (NOCID), a Kadjebi-based non-profit organisation, has engaged stakeholders on sustainable livelihood plan against iron ore mining at Kadjebi.

The communities were Asato, Wawaso, Gyamonome, Kosamba and Ketepii communities with the participants, including Chiefs, Assembly members, Unit Committee members, COMBAT members, and youth groups, among others.

Speaking at the programme at Asato, Madam Agnes Afua Obour, Co-ordinator, NOCID, said ActionAid goal was to create a just equitable and sustainable world in which every person enjoys the right to a life of dignity, freedom from poverty and all forms of oppression.

She said a “Geological Survey led to the discovery of large blocs of iron ore deposit in the Kadjebi District.”

She said the findings contain 55.22 per cent weight and in a higher grade with possibility in five communities; in Asato, Wawaso, Gyamonome, Kosamba and Ketepii communities.

Madam Obour said this discovery might have positive and negative impact on their livelihood, hence ActionAid Ghana’s decision to create awareness on the prospects and effects of its exploration.

Mr. Elorm Kpotosu, Kadjebi District Environmental Health Officer (DEHO), said for the start of mining, there should be stakeholder engagement to increase public confidence in the Environmental Impact Assessment, improve transparency and also provide an opportunity to influence project design in a positive manner.

He said such engagement also helped obtain local and traditional knowledge that might be useful and also for participants to canvass their inputs and concerns.

The Environmental Officer said there should also be negotiation between the proponent and key stakeholders to build consensus and reach mutually acceptable resolution of issues.

Mr. Kpotosu, who spoke on the effects of mining on the environment and health challenges, said though mining had good aspects, it also had negative consequences on human health, including respiratory complications such as pneumonia, asbestosis, and silicosis.

Mr. Bernard Osei, a Public Relations Officer with the Ghana Education Service, said mining might have an effect on school attendance and performance as some students might join their parents to work in the mines.

Mr. Osei, who spoke on the effects of mining on education, said there would also be school drop outs, low attendance, rise in social vices in those mining communities.

He said there would also be high cost of living in those mining areas.

Mr. Rashad Shaibu, Kadjebi District Director of the Department of Food and Agriculture, said there were many effects of illegal and legal mining for the communities.

He said legal mining led to an improvement in social and physical infrastructure such as good school blocks, hospital, and inflow of money, among others in those mining communities.

However, illegal mining led to food insecurity as land and water quality loss, he said.

The participants lauded the engagement and commended the benefactors and the facilitators for their presentations.

