Norway’s King Harald V to reduce official engagements after illness

Copenhagen, Apr. 22, (dpa/GNA) – Norway’s King Harald V will reduce his official engagements after recovering from illness, the Norwegian court said Monday.

The 87-year-old resumed royal duties on Monday after almost two months’ absence due to illness.

King Harald was hospitalized in Malaysia in February after falling ill on holiday. He was fitted with a permanent pacemaker in March after returning home.

Harald’s son, Crown Prince Haakon, took over all official obligations during his absence.

Europe’s oldest monarch, King Harald V has been on the Norwegian throne since 1991. He has struggled with ill health in recent years.

GNA

