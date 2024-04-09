Nkwanta South MP organises free Eye screening for constituents

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), April 9, GNA – Mr. Geoffrey Kini, the Member of Parliament of Nkwanta South Constituency, has organised a free Eye screening for the citizens in the area.

The eye screening was organised between the MP and the Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital in collaboration with Lifetime Wells Vision, a non-governmental 0rganisation and Friends of Eye Centre in Tamale.

The screening exercise took place in ten communities in the Constituency including Kabiti, Agoufie, Nkwanta township, Pusupu,Brewaniase, Obanda, Kechiebi, Ofosu, Nyambong and Bonakye.

Mr Kini, in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the health condition of the people were paramount to him hence the need for this exercise, adding that this was not the first of its kind because this has been a rotational exercise ever since he assumed office as an MP in the Nkwanta South Constituency.

The MP, however, urged the constituents to take their sight issues seriously by going to the health centre for regular check-up.

He said the exercise would not end with only the screening but those who were diagnosed with chronic eye problems would undergo surgery just after the screening.

Some of the residents, who took part in the eye screening, thanked the MP and his partners for the programme, saying the exercise actually came at the right time, especially for those undergoing surgery.

GNA

