UN Human Rights Office calls for restraint in Middle East

Geneva, Apr. 19, (dpa/GNA) – The UN Human Rights Office has called on all parties to exercise restraint following a suspected Israeli attack on Iran early Friday.

“We urge all parties to take steps to de-escalate the situation,” said spokesman Jeremy Laurence in Geneva, without naming Israel or Iran.

“(We) call on third states, in particular those with influence, to do all in their power to ensure there is no further deterioration in an already extremely precarious situation,” he added.

The agency currently has no further information on the attack, according to the spokesman.

US media have widely reported that Israel fired at least one missile at Iran early Friday. Iran has downplayed the reports and said no major damage was inflicted.

The strike follows a large-scale assault by Tehran on Israel at the weekend involving more than 300 drones, cruise missiles and rockets, in retaliation for an attack on an Iranian diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital Damascus on April 1.

“We are deeply worried about the potential humanitarian and human rights cost if this escalation leads to wider conflict in the Middle East,” Laurence said. GNA

