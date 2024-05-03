Government completes 50 premix fuel automation machines across various landing sites-Minister

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, May 03, GNA – Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, has announced that the Ministry has completed all 50 automated premix fuel vending machines at various landing beaches across the country.

The Ministry informed Parliament in June 2022 of the government’s plans to install automated premix fuel vending machines along some beaches to combat fuel smuggling.

Madam Koomson, also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, announced the completion of the automation machines during a public hearing by Parliament’s Government Assurance Committee, held at Parliament House, in Accra.

She cited Elimina, Chorkor, and Nungua as some of the landing beaches, where the machines had been placed.

Meanwhile, Mr Ken Ofori Atta, a former Minister of Finance announced when he delivered the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Statement and Policy Review to Parliament that the government would install 13 more machines at various landing beaches across the country before the end of the year.

“Mr Speaker, the government has built 37 of a target of 50 automated premix fuel vending machines to stop the diversion and hoarding of the product, which has resulted in widespread shortages,” the Financed Minister had said.

The Committee is tasked with carrying out all assurances, promises, and undertakings made by all ministers on the floor of the House in response to questions from MPs under Section 174 (2) of the Standing Orders of Parliament.

Mr Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama, the Committee’s Chairman and NPP MP for Yendi stated that the Committee would conduct a visibility verification tour to ascertain all work done as reported by the Minister.

