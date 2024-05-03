My government will empower women in fisheries sector – Dr Bawumia

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, May 3, GNA – The Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has outlined a comprehensive vision to empower women in the fisheries sector with access to funds to enhance their businesses.

Recognising the pivotal role of women in the country’s fisheries sector, Dr Bawumia pledged to amplify their voices and empower them economically.

The NPP Flagbearer gave the assurance during his tour of some coastal communities in the Western Region, as part of his nationwide campaign tour.

At the core of his vision was the commitment to support the efficient implementation of a robust fisheries plan that encompassed both marine and inland fisheries, as well as aquaculture.

The plan aimed to build on several achievements of the NPP government to addressing various challenges facing the sector, including delayed automation of the entire premix fuel distribution, inadequate cold storage facilities, illegal fishing practices, and limited access to credit and financial services.

Dr Bawumia envisioned a thriving fisheries sector that harnessed abundant resources from the seas, inland water bodies, and aquaculture ventures.

Additionally, he resolved to adopt digitised, innovative, and climate-smart technologies for processing, value addition and marketing of processed fish.

“Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) reports that the participation rate of women in Ghana in the fisheries sector is 40 per cent.

“I dare say, this may be more. I will amplify the voice of women in this important sector and the socio-economic role they play while providing improved access to finance and smart technologies,” Dr Bawumia stressed.

He mentioned some of the monumental investment the NPP government had made in the fisheries sector to enhance marine security, uplift coastal communities, and support fishermen and the task ahead.

“Under the leadership of the NPP, the government recreated the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture and equipped the Fisheries Commission in addition to constructing coastal fish landing sites across various municipalities and districts.

“We also invested in sea defense projects through the Coastal Protection Project, undertook initiatives notably premix fuel automation, allocation of GH¢2 million to prevent disease outbreaks, and provision of patrol boats to enhance production and safety,” he stated.

He said the changing dynamics in the sector because of illegal activities, climate change, and fishing techniques sophistication, called for continuous investments in infrastructure, operationalisation of the Fisheries Enforcement Unit and public fish hatcheries.

Dr Bawumia said the completion of the one-stop aquaculture training centre, as well as the construction of Aquaculture Centres in Amrahia would enhance the capacities of the fisherfolk.

Those initiatives aligned with the new National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy of Ghana, he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

