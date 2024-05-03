Central Tongu NCCE Engages Parents on Child Protection

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mafi-Dugame (V/R), May 3, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Central Tongu District has intensified efforts to combat child labour, particularly in hazardous environments.

The NCCE has engaged parents in Mafi-Dugame and sensitised them on the importance of upholding children’s rights as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

With a focus on Article 28 (1)a,b,c,d and e, which articulates children’s entitlement to protection from activities detrimental to their health, education, and overall development, the Commission underscored the imperative of collective action in tackling this pressing issue.

Mr. George Augustine Kobla Amey, the NCCE Director in the District, emphasized the gravity of the situation, and highlighted the risks posed to children, especially those involved in fishing along the Volta River.

He mentioned that “Article 28 (2) clearly indicated that every child has the right to be protected from engaging in work that constitutes a threat to his health, education or development.”

Mr Amey stressed the communal responsibility to intervene and discourage such practices, emphasizing that safeguarding children transcended biological ties.

Mr. Amey reiterated the legal repercussions for adults, who exploit children for hazardous labour, and said that offenders would be liable to fines or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or both, upon conviction as the punitive measures outlined in the law.

The NCCE Director later in an interview told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that his office would collaborate with stakeholders to create a future where every child could thrive, free from the specter of exploitation and danger in the Central Tongu District.

“As the nation’s future leaders, children deserve nothing less than our protection and support to safeguard their rights and well-being,” Mr Amey told the parents.

Some parents told GNA that they would foster the protection of children in the district.

They pledged their commitment to also abide by the entrenched provisions in the constitution that protects the rights of children in the country.

The NCCE’s campaign in the enclave promoted a culture of protection and support for children and encouraged parents to prioritize their children’s welfare.

