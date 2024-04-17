NDC to officially outdoor its running mate for Election 2024

By Christopher Arko

Accra, April 17, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to officially outdoor Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the party’s running mate for the December 7, 2024 polls.

The event, slated for Wednesday, April 24, 2024, will take place at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

A statement issued by Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the party’s Communications Officer, noted that the ceremony aimed to showcase the NDC’s commitment to inclusivity and progressive leadership ahead of the upcoming elections.

The event is expected to be attended by several prominent figures within the NDC, including the former president and the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 general elections, Mr John Dramani Mahama.

“Also in attendance will be members of Parliament and an array of distinguished guests from the Diplomatic Corps, the Clergy, Nananom, Women Groups, academia, representatives of Civil Society Organizations, Labour Organizations, and Creative Arts, among others.

“The Running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang will address the nation on the NDC’s vision for a progressive, inclusive and prosperous Ghana, as well as the live-transforming policies of our visionary Flag-bearer for the 2024 general elections,” the statement said.

GNA

