Nkwanta South: Market women assure NPP Parliamentary Candidate of support

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), April 17, GNA – Market women in the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region have assured Madam Sherifa Sekyere-Tijani, the Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, of their support.

The women said they were ready to support her to win the upcoming December 7 election to bring development to the area.

The market women said this when Madam Sekyere-Tijani visited the traders in the Nkwanta South Central market and interacted with them.

Her visit was to reassure the women of her vision of bringing development to the people of Nkwanta South and to also seek their support in the upcoming December 7, 2024, elections.

Madam Sekyere-Tijani, who is also the Deputy Managing Director of the State Housing Corporation, urged the women to for her massively at the December polls, so she could bring development to their doorsteps.

The Deputy Managing Director of State Housing Corporation advised the market women to embrace peace as it was a necessary tool for development.

