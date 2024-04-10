Minister urges Muslims to pray for restoration of peace in Bawku  

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo, GNA

Bolgatanga, April 10, GNA – Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, has called on the Muslim community to pray and seek the intervention of Allah to restore lasting peace and stability to Bawku and other conflict affected areas in the region.

At least 200 people have lost their lives while several others have been internally displaced as a result of the protracted Bawku chieftaincy conflict since its re-emergence in November 2021.

The conflict is beginning to spread beyond Bawku and its environs to other areas such as Binduri District and Bolgatanga Municipality, posing serious concerns to lives and livelihoods.

The Regional Minister, who joined the Muslims in the region to mark this year’s Eid ul-Fitr in Bolgatanga, noted that more than 300 children had lost their parents while several livelihoods had been lost due to the Bawku conflict.

“I would like to take today’s opportunity to urgently request for your prayers to address some of the security challenges in our beloved region.

“The protracted Bawku conflict now escalating to other areas such as the Bolgatanga Municipality and Binduri District is worrying,” he said.

The Regional Minister explained that the Holy Quran, which was the foundation of the Islamic faith frowned at murder and every form of violence and urged the factions involved in the conflict to embrace peace.

On the fight against terrorism, Mr Yakubu noted that the threats were becoming pronounced and there was the need to collectively support the security agencies to protect the country from external attacks.

“Let us endeavour to support the fight against terrorism by volunteering information about the hideouts of these terrorists and giving same to the security agencies as part of the slogan ‘See Something Say Something,” he added.

Sheikh Yussif Imam Umar, the Acting Upper East Regional Chief Imam, who prayed for lasting peace to return to conflict affected areas particularly, Bawku, urged the Muslim community to desist from activities of violence and indecency.

He noted that most Muslim dominated communities particularly the Zongos were lagging in terms of development and urged the Government to prioritise their welfare and invest in Zongo development.

He advised the Muslims to celebrate in moderation and desist from falling back to the sins they prayed against during the period of Ramadan.

GNA

