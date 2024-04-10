GACL assures public of safe, secure operations at the Airport  

By Stanley Senya

Accra, April 10, GNA – The Board and Management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) have assured the public of its commitment and determination, in collaboration with stakeholders to ensure that operations at the airport are safe and secure.

It has also reiterated its warning to staff regarding facilitation of passengers at the airport, failing which punitive measures not limited to but including summary dismissals and prosecution by the State would be effected in line with existing protocols.

A statement issued in Accra by Management of GACL said the attention of the Board and Management of GACL had been drawn to a newspaper publication dated Wednesday, April 1, 2024, with the headline of cocaine smuggling at KIA.

It said Management noted that investigations by relevant authorities into the alleged smuggling of 8.5 kilograms of substance suspected to be cocaine through KIA on March 23, 2024 were ongoing.

The Board and Management, in line with GACL’s internal administrative processes has taken swift measures to interdict all GACL staff relevant to the investigation.

GNA

