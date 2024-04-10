Nutritionist urges parents to do G6PD test for babies  

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah, GNA

Tema, April 10, GNA – Ms Joyce Asare Kissi, the Nutritionist for the Tema General Hospital, has urged parents to conduct a glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) test for their babies before starting complementary feeding.

G6PD is an enzyme that helps the red blood cells perform their functions by carrying oxygen from the lungs to every part of the body.

Ms. Kissi said a deficiency in G6PD causes the destruction of the red blood cells, which could lead to anaemia, stressing that the test helps determine foods that must be given to the babies.

She mentioned that legumes especially soy products, fava beans, peanuts, camphor artificial species, especially curry powder, which is a mixture of different spices, and other items are not supposed to be given to babies if the G6PD test is not conducted.

She made this known during an educational programme for pregnant women and mothers with children under five years organised by Raphal Medical Centre in collaboration with the Tema General Hospital, and sponsored by the Koko Plus Foundation.

The nutritionist stated that most canned processed foods contained additives that would not be good for babies, hence the need to do all required tests before complementary feeding.

She urged parents to manage their busy schedules, cook nutritional foods, and prepare natural fruit drinks for their children, especially when going to school, to ensure their well-being.

She cautioned against pre-packed foods and sugary drinks given to children, as they were contributing to a high rate of diabetes in children.

Ms. Kissi urged mothers with children with G6PD to be cautious of their diets and the things they use for them.

Free samples of Kokoplus were given to the caregivers for their children to provide them with essential daily nutrients.

