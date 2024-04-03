Praying for China’s Prosperity and Carrying Forward the Multi-Millennial Civilization

The Memorial Ceremony to Ancestor Huang Di in His Native Place in the Jiachen Year (2024) will be held in Xinzheng, Zhengzhou, Central China’s Henan province, on April 11, the organizing committee said at a press conference in Beijing on March 30.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and is also the fifth anniversary of the implementation of the national strategy to promote ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin. The event is expected to play a big part in carrying forward traditional Chinese culture, enhancing the cohesion of Chinese people at home and abroad, and driving the modernization of Henan.

The event is co-sponsored by the People’s Government of Henan Province; the Henan Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese; the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots; and the Association for Yan Huang Culture of China. It is organized by the People’s Government of Zhengzhou and the CPPCC Zhengzhou Committee, with the People’s Government of Xinzheng as the co-organizer.

The event, which is themed “Praying for China’s Prosperity and Carrying Forward the Multi-Millennial Civilization”, will comprise nine rituals. It will include introductions to the process and rituals of the Memorial Ceremony to Ancestor Huang Di in His Native Place, a national intangible cultural heritage announced by the State Council, aiming to increase the public understanding of the ceremony and related culture. There will be a 75-meter “loong” (Chinese dragon) roaring into the sky during the eighth ritual named “Praying for China” to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, as well as to boost the spiritual strength of Chinese people for striving for national rejuvenation.

In addition, to better preserve the culture related to Huang Di (Yellow Emperor), the organizing committee has planned a series of innovative programs, including online and overseas worship activities. For this, the committee has upgraded the online worship platform to version 5.0. It combines advanced technologies such as AI, VR, and AR to create an immersive and interactive worship experience.

The ceremony will be paired with the World Henan Entrepreneurs Convention; the Huangdi Culture Forum; and the first Zhengzhou Qi-Huang·Traditional Chinese Medicine Development Conference, among other events designed to inherit and spread traditional Chinese culture.

Meanwhile, the participants can visit the renovated Huangdi Hometown in Xinzheng to savor the charm and essence of Chinese civilization. The new corridor with reliefs depicting the life of Huang Di is amazing.

The organizing committee invites Chinese people from home and abroad to visit the Huangdi Hometown to pray for the motherland’s prosperity and peace of the world.

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

