Let us intensify public education on medical check-ups– Dr Boasiako 

By Gideon Peprah

Bekwai (Ash), April 3, GNA – Dr Antwi Boasiako, a medical officer at the Bekwai government hospital, has stressed the need for a sustained public education campaign to encourage the citizens to undertake regular medical check-ups.

He said encouraging people to prioritize their health by seeking regular medical screening at hospitals would go a long way to reduce dangerous medical situations and sudden deaths, especially among the youth and middle-aged persons.

Speaking to journalists during a free medical screening for the traders and residents of Asante-Bekwai, he said most people were unaware of their health conditions and status.

The screening was organized by ASA Savings and Loans as part of its corporate social responsibilities for its customers and traders at the Bekwai market.

About 300 people benefited from the exercise, which was aimed at identifying ailments such as malaria, typhoid fever, hepatitis, high blood pressure, diabetes, stomach ulcers and eye problems.

The beneficiaries also received free treated mosquito nets and counselling services from the medical team.

Dr Boasiako indicated that the outcome of the exercise made it urgent for the public to be educated on the need to take their healthcare very seriously.

He said the team observed the lack of exercise among the people, poor diet, stress and poor personal hygiene, as some of the factors contributing to the deteriorating health of many people.

Dr Boasiako urged the public to take their personal healthcare seriously and undertake regular check-ups to prevent sudden attacks and deaths.

He commended ASA Savings and Loans for the initiative and said it was timely and life-saving for the beneficiaries.

Mr Samuel Odame Sakyi, Bekwai Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans, said reaching out to society with such exercises remained a key agenda of the company to make a positive impact on the people they serve.

He said the exercise was to help promote the general well-being of the people in the communities within its catchment area.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

