MCE of Assin Fosu urges residents to remain calm

Samuel Ackon

Assin Fosu (C/R), April 22, GNA – The Assin Fosu Municipal Assembly has admonished residents to remain calm and not be intimidated by recent clashes between the youth in the town after the Ghana Police conducted a swoop to clamp down on criminals.

In a press release sighted by the Ghana News Agency, Mr Nicholas Kofi Baako, Municipal Chief Executive told residents that the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) will collaborate with the Regional Police Command to ascertain the cause of the unfortunate incident.

He said as soon as investigations were done, anyone found culpable would be made to face the full rigours of the law and suffer the penalty for it.

The MCE noted that the Police was mandated to organise swoops as and when needed based on intelligence gathered, and so residents should remain calm and give information.

It will be recalled that, the Police in Assin Fosu embarked on a swoop last Friday night to arrest criminals and miscreants who had been tormenting residents in the area.

During the operation, the Police arrested some suspects and retrieved substances suspected to be hard drugs in their hideouts.

In a rebuttal, the youth in the area pelted the police with stones and vandalised their vehicle in the process.

Again, the youth burnt car tyres in the middle of the newly constructed Assin Fosu-Kumasi highway, to register their grievances, damaging portions of the road.

The police fired warning shots to disperse the crowd, but in the process, two youths sustained gunshot wounds.

The injured persons are receiving treatment at the St Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu.

GNA

