Follow all protocols during the ‘Ahohoo’ durbar at Manhyia – tribal chiefs advised

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi April 22, GNA – Alhaji Abdul Ali Barry, Asanteman Zongo Nkosuohene, has advised tribal chiefs participating in the ‘Ahohoo’ (migrants) durbar as part the 25th anniversary activities of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to follow all protocols put in place by the Manhyia palace.

You should avoid the firing of gunpowder at the palace as stipulated by the planning committee and follow all laid down rules and procedures of the durbar schedule to take place on April 23, 2024.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi on preparations towards the ‘Ahohoo’ durbar, Alhaji Barry, said the durbar was an opportunity for all tribes domiciled in the Asante kingdom, to showcase their culture and tribal heritage before the Asantehene.

He said it is a day to show solidarity to the Asantehene and Asanteman for allowing peacefully co- existence with all tribes and the desire to continue to keep that bondage in the Ashanti kingdom.

Alhaji Barry emphasized the need for all tribal heads to abide by the rules set by the organizing committee on the durbar grounds in order not to thwart the beauty of the event.

He called on all the tribal heads not to allow their people to be moving unnecessarily at the durbar grounds and also called on the youth to comport themselves during and after the program.

In all, about forty tribal heads and their people will be taking part in the event.

Among them will be the Wangaras, Gonjas, Frafras, Moshis, Dagomba Yadiga, and Wala,

Others will be the Hausas, Fantes, Ewes, Bissas, Gurusis, Fulbes, Yorubas, Mamprusis, among others.

GNA

