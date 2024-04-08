Little Angels Trust Ghana renovates Mamobi Hospital children’s ward  

Accra, April 8, GNA – Little Angels Trust Ghana, a charitable organisation, in collaboration with the United Kingdom, has renovated the children’s ward and units of Mamobi General Hospital in Accra.

In a heartwarming endeavour to create a nurturing environment for young patients, wards and units underwent a delightful transformation with coats of different coloured paint and detailed designs on various walls in the rooms, and corridors.

In total, the organisation worked on 26 walls in the corridors, 2 stairways, 9 rooms in the ward area, and a paediatric consulting room at the Outpatient’s Department of the Hospital.

The initiative, spearheaded by the staff of Little Angels Trust and supported by local artists, aims to alleviate the stress and anxiety often experienced by children during their stay in the hospital.

Madam Christabelle Morrison, the Administrative Coordinator of the Trust, said the initiative stimulated creativity and imagination, fostering a sense of hope and positivity among patients and their families.

“We wanted to create an environment that feels like home, where children can feel safe and at ease,” she said.

Dr Veronica Enyonam Nani, Head of the Paediatric Unit of the Hospital, said the transformation of the children’s ward not only enhanced the physical space but also underscored the Mamobi Hospital’s commitment to providing holistic care that prioritised the emotional well-being of its patients.

“Through thoughtful initiatives like this, the hospital continues to redefine the healthcare experience, ensuring that every child receives the comfort and support they need during challenging times.

“As the vibrant colours and playful designs continue to bring joy to young patients, the newly painted children’s ward stands as a testament to the power of creativity and compassion in healthcare,” she said.

GNA

