Let’s invest in photography to promote tourism  

By Paul Eduarko Richardson/ Khadijah Musah

Accra, April 22, GNA – Mr Thomas Fynn, a photographer and Executive Director, FYNNexhibits, has asked Government, Ministries, Departments, Agencies, organisations and individuals to invest in photography to boost Ghana’s tourism industry.

He said through photography, the country could project its rich culture and heritage and make it more visible to the rest of the world.

“You can’t market your country without photography,” Mr Fynn said, adding that, “Photography speaks louder than thousand words”.

He said this during the opening of a five-day photographic exhibition dubbed: “Spirit Possession” being held on the theme: “Celebration of Ghanaian faces, African Culture and Heritage”.

The exhibition features themes from ancient historic monuments through ecotourism to ethno-cultural presentations.

They include rites of passage in Ghana, chieftaincy and traditional cultural festivals, traditional music and dance, cuisine, pristine beaches and landscapes, unique symbolism of political stability and unity, and socio-political history of Ghana.

The event is being organised by Mr Thomas Fynn in collaboration with Tom Lamb, a photographer based in the United States, and the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG).

The exhibition is taking place at the forecourt of CLOGSAG National Secretariat, Ministries, Accra, from Monday April 22 to Friday April 26.

Mr Fynn said most Ghanaians lacked understanding and appreciation of the value of photography, making it difficult for people to invest in it, especially regarding sponsorship of photographic exhibitions.

He encouraged young people to take up photography as a profession and to persist and persevere in the face of challenges so that they could excel in it.

He advised photographers to leverage digital technology to improve the quality and efficiency of their work and to use the backup mechanisms of digital technology to protect their works.

Ms Judith Kelly, Senior Corporate Affairs Officer, Ghana Tourism Authority, noted that photography served as a medium for Ghanaians to tell their story by transcending language barriers, raising curiosity and captivating the imagination of viewers.

“This exhibition should not be seen as merely a display of artistic ingenuity, but as a powerful tool for promoting Ghana as a preferred destination. It is a way to tell the world how special our culture is and invite tourists to explore our shores and experience our hospitality,” she said.

She said photographic exhibitions helped in promoting dialogue, exchange, and collaboration, leading to partnerships to further strengthen the nation’s tourist industry.

“Let us continue supporting and encouraging initiatives like this exhibition, ensuring Ghana remains a beacon of cultural wealth and natural splendor for generations to come,” she said.

Mr William Kojo Krakani, Deputy Executive Secretary, CLOGSAG, stressed that the home formed the basis of every culture and that to promote tourism, the nation’s culture should be promoted at the home level.

He said parents, especially should teach their children the local languages, foods, and other elements of the indigenous culture to prevent them from becoming extinct.

By preserving the local culture, Ghanaians would have a lot to offer the world through tourism, he noted.

Nii Ayikwei Kakalor I, Kokomlemle Mantse, delivering a message on behalf of Dr Nii Ayi Bonte II, Gbese Mantse, expressed hope that the exhibition would project the rich culture of Ghana to the larger international community.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

