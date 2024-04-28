Let’s complement each other to ensure safe maritime domain—KAIPTC

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, April 28, GNA—Air Commodore David Anetey Akrong, Deputy Commandant, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), has urged maritime security experts to consult, share knowledge and complement the efforts of each other to enhance safety in the maritime domain.

In a speech read on his behalf, he said the successful maintenance of good order at sea could only be accomplished by concerted efforts and persistent inter and intra-state engagements among nations and regions.

The Deputy Commandant gave the advice on Friday at the closing ceremony of KAIPTC’s two-week Course on Maritime Security and Transnational Organised Crime (TOC) in Accra.

The Course, which started from Monday, April 15 to Friday, April 26, 2024, was sponsored by the German Government.

A total of 24 participants from Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Republic of Congo, Gambia, Senegal, Nigeria and Liberia benefited from the Course.

Participants came from the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Customs Division of GRA, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Fisheries Commission, Narcotics Control Commission, National Boundary Commission, Volta Lake Transport Company, Gulf of Guinea Maritime Institute and some media houses.

Air Commodore Akrong advised the participants to share their experiences with their colleagues who did not get the opportunity to participate in the Course and apply the knowledge acquired at their workplaces.

He said the intricate and dynamic nature of piracy and other TOCs were undoubtedly brought to light by the Course.

“It was also made clear that the maritime domain is essential to global mobility and trade and is an abundant source of vital resources. Beyond the capacities of individual countries and navies, there is a shared imperative and duty for maritime security,” he said.

Transnational organised crime refers to those self-perpetuating associations of individuals who operate transnationally for the purpose of obtaining power, influence, monetary and/or commercial gains, wholly or in part by illegal means.

There are many activities that can be characterised as TOC, including drug trafficking, smuggling of migrants, human trafficking, money-laundering, trafficking in firearms, counterfeit goods, wildlife and cultural property, and even some aspects of cybercrime.

The Course addressed a wide range of topics such security-related vulnerabilities; piracy; illegal,unregulated and unreported fishing; illicit trafficking in its various forms; marine environmental pollution, among other TOCs.

It apprised security personnel and maritime industry players on emerging maritime insecurity and associated TOCs.

Participants got the opportunity to strengthen existing collaboration, coordination, cooperation and information sharing.

The Deputy Commandant thanked the Government of Germany for the assistance in developing, reviewing, financing and delivering the Course.

In her valedictory remarks, Mrs Anwuli Irene Akpu, Certified Protection Professional, Nigeria Ports Authority, lauded the KAIPTC for the well planned Course content and facilitators for availing themselves to share their rich knowledge and experiences with participants.

She thanked participants for sharing pertinent information and knowledge to enrich each session.

GNA

