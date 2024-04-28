Ghanaians urged to work diligently for national development  

By Francis Ntow

Accra, April 28, GNA – Mr Thomas Mensah, a Deacon of Believers Temple Assemblies of God, has encouraged Ghanaians, especially, Christians to work diligently to promote national development.

“It’s true that it’s God’s blessings that make us prosper, but God also encourages us to be diligent; you don’t leave your work to be reading your bible during working hours, it amounts to doing the right thing at the wrong time,” he said.

Mr Mensah was delivering a sermon on Sunday, April 28, on the theme: “My work as my service to God”.

He explained that when people took their work as a service they were rendering to God, it would take away shoddiness, noting that apathetic attitude towards work had been a major setback to Ghana’s progress.

He stated that people sometimes went to the extent of pretending to be sick and stayed home or attended to private activities.

“We often say that the public sector work is not something that one must work wholeheartedly. This shouldn’t be the situation as it doesn’t auger well for national development,” he said.

On corruption, Mr Mensah said some people demanded monies were paid to them before a service that had already been paid for was rendered.

“We often accuse politicians of corruption, yet at our offices, we would not render some service to people until they paid unjustified money for that service. This ought to stop,” he said.

He encouraged Ghanaians to continue to work hard, using Proverbs 12:11, which reads: “those who work their land will have abundant food, but those who chase fantasies have no sense,” as a reference.

GNA

