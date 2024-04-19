Late MCE of Krachi East to be buried May 11

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) April 19, GNA- Government, in-collaboration with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and late Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE’s) family, has announced funeral date for Mr Bernard Aborkugya Mensah.

The final funeral rites will take place in Dambai Community-One residence from Friday May 10 to Saturday May 11, 2024.

A thanksgiving service would be held the next day on Sunday May 12.

Mr Christian Domeakor, a family member, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the one-week observance held on April 17, at English Arabic School park in Dambai.

Mr Gyamfi Boateng, the constituency chairman of the NPP, said that the period of mourning and lowering of the party’s flags had been extended until after the funeral.

He said that the road leading to the MCE’s residence would be draped in red and black colours as well as the national flag to symbolize that Ghana has lost a great leader.

Meanwhile, this is the second time the Municipality lost two MCE’s while they were in office.

The event is expected to draw Ghanaians from all walks of life, especially government officials in Accra, surrounding towns to pay their last respect to the late MCE.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

