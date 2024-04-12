Securing a better future for children must be a collective responsibility – NCCE

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anloga (VR), April 12, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at Anloga in the Volta region has stated that children’s ‘better protection and better future’ must be a collective responsibility of all.

The call, according to them, would also involve the active participation of the entire society for a better coexistence.

Madam Emmanuella Woelikplim Afetorgbor, Assistant NCCE Director at Anloga, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during a worship for some Basic schools in the area, stated that the public should get involved in nurturing children.

She revealed that to secure a better future for younger generations, children should be allowed to have proper and quality education regardless of their family background to equip them with the requisite knowledge and skills needed to succeed.

“These things did not only include academic education but also to inculcate into the children important values such as empathy, tolerance, and resilience,” she said.

Madam Afetorgbor said that society must also prioritise access to quality healthcare service, good nutrition, clean water, and safe living environments for all children.

This, she said, would address issues of child malnutrition, inadequate healthcare infrastructures, as well as the eradication of preventable diseases.

“We must empower children to voice out their opinions, participate in decision making, and take actions on issues that affect their lives.”

Madam Afetorgbor further indicated that climate changes, pollution, and environmental degradation posed serious threats to the well-being of future generations that must be addressed with all urgency.

She also explained that children should be encouraged to be agents of change “since they are not only passive recipients of our efforts, but they can be capable of driving change in the various communities.”

Madam Afetorgbor also encouraged pupils to work hard with determination, and perseverance, and above all, abide by the rules and regulations of the nation to avoid any punishment by law.

The exercise was on the theme: “Creating an Enabling Environment for Future Generations.”

GNA

