Kwahu paragliding festival 2024 attracts record breaking attendance

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, April 4, GNA – The 2024 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival attracted 138 Tandem flights and 24 Solo flights with a record-breaking 7,463 attendees, representing 49 per cent surge in attendance over the previous year.

A release issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra by the Ghana Tourism Authority, said throughout the festival, seven skilled tandem pilots hailing from various countries, including the USA, Japan, Peru, Ghana, and Germany, took passengers on unforgettable journeys through the skies.

“Notably, Ghanaian Solo Pilot Isaac Mensah achieved a personal milestone with his first successful Solo flight, soaring from the Odweanoma Mountain to touch down safely at the Nkwakwa Stadium.

It said the economic benefits of the Paragliding Festival extended beyond the thrill of flight, sign

“As the festival continues to attract a growing number of spectators and participants, it creates opportunities for local businesses, from accommodations and food vendors and transportation services.”

The release stated that the influx of visitors did not only generated revenue for the immediate Kwahu community but also fostered job creation and boosted tourism-related businesses in the region.

“The event’s success is evident from the escalating number of spectators, signifying a growing interest in the sport of paragliding.”

According to the release, the 2024 Paragliding Festival emerged as a must-visit attraction, with Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, attesting to the enhanced safety measures and overall improved experience at the site.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

