Government is committed to retooling Ghana Immigration Service – Interior Minister

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, April 05, GNA – Mr Henry Quartey, the Minister of the Interior, says government is committed to retooling and enhancing human resource of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

He said with the increasing security threats in the West Africa sub-region, there was a need for recruitment and training of additional personnel to man the country’s borders to ensure peace and security for development.

Mr Quartey was speaking at a durbar held at the GIS Headquarters to acquaint himself with the operations of the Service and the situation on the ground as part of preparations for the 2024 elections.

He said this would enable personnel to discharge their mandate of regulating and monitoring the entry, residence, employment and exit of foreigners in Ghana effectively and efficiently.

He said the government would procure logistics for the GIS to be able to render good services and perform their duty as service personnel to safeguard our borders for a peaceful coexistence.

Speaking on digitising their operations, he said the GIS in collaboration with Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) would collect data on travels to improve and harmonise statistics on to-and-fro in the country.

He advised the personnel of the Service to desist from following relatives to see them off at airports without encouraging them to go through security checks, indicating that this would ensure professionalism.

“I urge you to continue to perform your duties professionally, effectively and efficiently to protect Ghana’s borders to ensure peace and security in the country,” he said.

Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, the Comptroller-General of Immigration, GIS, said the Service had gained a massive transformation over the years which had led to effective admonishing of duties to protect the country.

He said the Immigration Service had witness several establishments of houses, accommodation, and offices across the country to help protect our borders from illegal immigrants.

Mr Takyi said due to high theft cases, personnels were provided with accommodation and vehicles to guard and protect our borders from terrorists and immigrants.

“There has been an unprecedented increase in recruitment into the Service more than quadrupling the manpower base, supply of specialised vehicles for border patrols, expansion in both residential and office accommodation among others,” he added

He said the Service had exceeded its revenue target which would help execute its mandate and render a smooth service to protect our country.

The Comptroller-General urged personnel to use the code of conduct to help instill public confidence and promote integrity, accountability, and transparency.

