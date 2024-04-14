Italy convenes G7 meeting after Iranian attack on Israel

Rome, pril 14, (dpa/GNA) – Italy has called a meeting of the G7 leaders, following the major Iranian attack on Israel.

The heads of the seven leading democratic industrialized nations are to meet early Sunday afternoon for a video conference, to discuss the attack by Tehran, according to a statement. Italy is currently chairing the G7 group.

ent Joe Biden had previously announced his intention to convene the G7 group, “to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack.”

The Group of Seven is an informal forum of Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan, Canada and the US.

