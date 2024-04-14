Iran’s military leadership rates Israel attack as success

Tehran, pril 14, (dpa/GNA) – Iran’s military leadership has assessed the major attack on Israel as a success.

“The reason for this operation was a crossing of red lines by the Zionist regime,” the ISNA news agency quoted Mohammed Bagheri, Iran’s highest-ranking general as saying. The retaliatory strikes against Israel had been successful, he added.

The attack, entitled “Operation Truthful Promise,” came in response to the killing of high-ranking officers in Syria, in a suspected Israeli airstrike on Iran’s embassy compound in the Syrian capital Damascus earlier this month.

