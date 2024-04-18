I will fight corruption ruthlessly — Alan  

By Christopher Arko

Accra, April 18 GNA – Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Leader, Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), says he will fight corruption ruthlessly if elected President in the December General Election.

He said he would make it costly for corrupt political appointees to use power dishonestly.

Mr Kyerematen said this at the launch of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change in Accra, which he said marked a watershed moment in the political history of the country.

He said the historical significance of the event did not lie simply in the coming together of political parties, but a process that would define the architecture of political commons in the country leading to the election of a first independent candidate as President of Ghana.

He said the Alliance would lead to the establishment of the first truly representative government in Ghana’s history, a government of national unity made up of representative of different political parties, the business communities, Labour Unions, Civil Society Organisation (CSOs), professional groups, faith-based organisations, traditional authorities, and other interest groups.

Mr Kyerematen said never in the history of the country had there been a compelling case for change and transformation in all spheres of national life, thus the name “Revolutionary Change”.

He said after 67years of independence, the country was still suffering from high unemployment, rampant and irresponsible exploitation of the natural resources, deplorable state of infrastructure, including but not limited to roads, railway network, energy, water and sanitation.

He said the only way those challenges could be fixed was the election of a new type of leadership like himself to implement transformational policies and make the private sector the “real sector of growth”.

Mr Kyerematen also said the Alliance wanted to end the dominance of the duopoly of the NDC and the NPP, which had failed to address the fundamental challenges of development in the country.

He said the Alliance would promote reforms in governance, public sector accountability, management of natural resources, as well as mindset and attitudinal change of the populace.

GNA

