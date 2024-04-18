Former MP for Jomoro passes on 

Accra, April 18, GNA – Mr Joseph Emmanuel Ackah, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Jomoro, has passed on.

The death was announced in a statement by Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader and NDC MP for Ellembele.

The Deputy Minority Leader said: “I am saddened to learn of the passing of the Hon. J. E. Ackah, the longest-serving Member of Parliament for the Jomoro constituency, dedicating his service from 1993 to 2005”.

Prior to becoming an MP, Mr Ackah distinguished himself as an outstanding educationist, who contributed tremendously to the educational advancement of the nation.

From 2013 to 2016, he served as the Chairman of the Board of Takoradi Technical University, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the institution.

He was a selfless public servant who lived a life of service and made a profound impact in all spheres of his life.

Mr Buah said Mr Ackah’s demise was a great loss to the Nzema land and the country at large.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the immediate family of the deceased comrade in their difficult period of grief and prayed that his legacy would continue to inspire the people he diligently served.

GNA

