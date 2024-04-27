Huawei committed to Ghana through collaboration with local enterprises 

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, April 27, GNA – Mr. Tommy Liang, the Managing Director of Huawei Ghana, says the company is committed to investing in Ghana through collaboration with local enterprises to help develop solutions tailored to the needs of the local market.

He said Huawei’s vision for partnership was built on the belief that collaboration with Ghana’s local channel partners could not only facilitate technology localization but also create jobs, cultivate professional talent, and achieve mutual success.

Mr. Liang was speaking at the Huawei Digital Power’s maiden edition of Fusionsolar Partner Summit in Accra on the theme: “Lighting Up a Greener Africa.”

The event brought together Huawei Digital Power channel partners to release its latest sustainable energy solutions in the industry.

At the summit, Huawei released the channel policies and introduced solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential products to over 110 attendees.

He said the Company was dedicated to supporting its partners through professional training and market development initiatives.

Mr. Liang said Huawei as a corporate entity was committed to leveraging technological innovations to promote sustainable energy solutions and contribute to the global energy transition.

Mr. David Bian, the President of Huawei Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa Region, said as a leading vendor in the ICT industry, Huawei’s Digital Power brings valuable additions to the transformation of the energy industry based on 4T—TBit, Thermal, Watt, and Battery technologies.

“This means that for the long-term development of the PV industry, Huawei can provide partners with strong support of “Innovative Portfolio, Quality, Delivery, Service, OEM Brand and Training support,” he added.

He said with the continuous improvement of photovoltaic generation efficiency and lower prices, the era of ‘PV+ Storage parity’ was coming, and PV + energy storage would become the most economical and universal form of power.

The President said facing the booming market prospects of the PV industry, Huawei Digital Power would continue to deepen its ecological strategy, adhering to the principles of “shared benefits as the bridge, integrity as the foundation, and rules as the guarantee.”

Mr. Jeffery Zhang, Channel President of Huawei Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa Region, unveiled the company’s channel partner policy based on “trust, profit, simplicity, and growth”, in line with its commitment to achieving mutually beneficial outcomes with partners in an integrated ecosystem.

The ecosystem partner policies are capability-driven, based on four ‘PSEE’ measures that are- Profitability: to secure the profitability of partners; simplicity: to simplify policies and processes for easier cooperation; enablement: to improve partner capabilities continuously; and Ecosystem: to invest in ecosystem development.

Huawei Digital Power also outlined trends in the global smart PV industry, including growth in smart string inverters for which Huawei is the principal promoter globally.

