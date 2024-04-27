About 400 girls in Jaman North sensitize on ICT, Science-Related courses  

By Benjamin Akoto

Duadaso No. 1(B/R), April 26, GNA – About 400 girls in the Jaman North District have been sensitised on the importance of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) courses and its science-related fields.

The event, organized by the Bono Regional Directorate of Education in collaboration with the Scratch Foundation, was to commemorate the International Girls in ICT Day celebration on the theme: ‘’Leadership.’’

The platform was to inspire and equip girls with knowledge and skills needed to excel in the fields of ICT and science to be able to thrive in the increasingly technological world.

Participants were drawn from public and private Senior and Junior High Schools as well as Basic schools in Duadaso Number one and two in the Jaman North District.

Mr. Gabriel Antwi, the Bono Region Education Director, urged the young girls to consider pursuing courses in ICT and science to develop the necessary skills for leadership roles.

He observed that ICT and science were not exclusive to boys but was open to individuals of all genders and highlighted their importance to society, noting that proficiency in ICT was essential for success in various aspects of life.

Mr. Antwi said the lack of knowledge in such areas could pose challenges for young girls seeking employment opportunities in the future, saying it was crucial for girls to embrace these subjects and prepare themselves for the opportunities ahead.

Ms. Josephine Yalley, the Bono Regional Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Coordinator and Regional Girls Education Officer, encouraged the girls to have confidence in their abilities and to believe that they were capable as their male counterparts.

She said by instilling a sense of self-belief and determination in these young girls, a way was being paved for their future where gender equality was not just a goal, but a reality.

Mr. Gabriel Kwadwo Afram, an ICT Teacher at the Sunyani Senior High School and founder of the Scratch Foundation, highlighted the invaluable contributions of women such as Ada Lovelace, the world’s first computer programmer.

Among other notable women mentioned were Grace Hopper, a revered computer scientist, Hedy Lamarr, the inventor of WiFi, Annie Easley, a NASA Rocket Scientist and the ENIAC six – Kay McNulty, Betty Jennings, Betty Snyder, Marlyn Wescoff, Fran Bilas, and Ruth Lichterman who were all programmers.

He recognized the achievements of women in modern technology and Silicon Valley, with individuals such as Kimberly Bryant, founder of Black Girls Code, Safra Catz, Chief Executive Officer of Oracle, Elizabeth Churchill, senior director of user experience at Google and Ms. Ursela Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitization.

Mr. Afram emphasized the importance of empowering girls in ICT by encouraging them to look up to role models and mentors who have excelled in the field, participating in ICT-related events and competitions and addressing gender stereotypes and biases.

Several participants who spoke with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) expressed satisfaction with the impact of the sensitization efforts and called for more of such events in the rural communities to empower individuals to make confident decisions regarding their career.

GNA

