Krachi East women mango harvesters appeal for processing factory 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai, April 27, GNA-Some female mango harvesters in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region have called on the Government and organisations to establish a mango processing factory in the area to harness the fruit and prevent post-harvest losses.

Madam Belinda Nigal, a harvester, who spoke with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said there was the dire need for the establishment of such a factory because of the commodity’s abundance in the Municipality.

She said it would bring an end to the annual challenge of post harvest losses because of high quantity of rot recorded in the area.

Another harvester, Madam Lovia Joti, said the Municipality was poised to become the largest mango producing area in the region.

She said the farmers woke up as early as 0400 hours and walked long distances to harvest mango fruits, which later went to waste due to the lack of buyers.

Madam Joti said a factory would help create more jobs and also increase the nation’s industrial drive.

GNA

