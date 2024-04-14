Group shows interest in Keta Sea defense, lagoon dredging project 

Benard Worlali Awumee, GNA

Anloga (V/R), April 14, GNA – Hydrological Environmental and Engineering Consulting Limited (HEE Consulting) has paid a courtesy call on Togbi Sri III, the Awoamefia of Anlo Dukor in the Volta Region, to dialogue on the development of the enclave.

The visit was to present a funding proposal to him in expression of the firm’s interest in investing in the coastal land reclamation and lagoon dredging projects in the Volta Region.

The project, which seeks to reclaim miles of land from the sea, construct a sea defense wall to protect the reclaimed land, and dredge the Keta Lagoon and its tributaries of silt for enhanced water life, will cover a vast area of approximately 1,800 kilometre square.

It is expected to centre on the Keta Lagoon, while extending from Fuveme through Dzita, Woe, Keta, Kedzi, Blekusu to Aflao along the Gulf of Guinea coastline.

The project will employ dredging and land reclamation techniques to combat the effects of sea and lagoon inundation.

At the end, it seeks to address the recurring humanitarian crisis in all three coastal districts of the region; Ketu South, Keta and Anloga, which suffered severe sea and inland erosion annually, resulting in economic hardship of residents.

The project, combining humanitarian concerns with commercial opportunities, aims to transform the living conditions of thousands of inhabitants through engineering innovation and sustainable development practices.

Mr Amorin Benito Baby, Businessman and team lead, HEE Consulting, said though the project’s area of coverage looked vast, it would be very easy and possible if all stakeholders would embrace the idea and get on board, assuring of its economic benefits.

“These interventions are designed to restore ecological balance, enhance livelihoods, and unlock the vast economic potential of the area through tourism, agriculture, and industry.”

Mr Dan Abodakpi, the Awoamezitor of Anlo, interacting with the Ghana News Agency, said they were ready and willing to welcome any project with the prospects of solving the major problem threatening the livelihood and existence of Volta’s coast.

“For us, we are much interested in finding solutions to the problems affecting our people. So far as the terms of funding, feasibility, environmental, social impact assessments, and other factors are transparent enough and favour us, we are committed to it.”

Mr Richard Kwame Sefe, Member of Parliament (MP) for Anlo, pledged his support to the project, saying: “As a servant of the people, we (MPs in the area) promise to offer any form of political support needed from central government for this project to come off. Our people have been suffering for far too long.”

The team of investors from the Republic of Togo and Benin, led by Mr Amorin and Mr De-Souza E.K. Bigboy, had Mr Bella-Samuel Davordzi as consultant, with members including Olympio Abraham Victor, Fiawoo Ceaser, Gaba Ayitey Kordzo, Homawoo Koku Edem and Joshua Papavi Kwesivi.

Present at the dialogue were Awadada Togbi Agbeshie Awusu II, Revened Banini, and Mr Kofi Humado, former MP for Anlo, Mr Joel Degue, Development and Tourism expert, Mr Jonathan Azasu, Dr Samuel Dotse, Climate Change Advocate and Environmentalist among others who are members of the Anlo Development Forum.

The team presented an executive summary document on the project to the Anlo Dukor Council.

It would be expected to visit all project sites from Fuveme to Aflao after which there would be community engagements for pre-project preparations.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

