Abura Dunkwa gets Odikro 

By Samuel Ackon, GNA

Abura Dunkwa (C/R), April 14, GNA – Mr Yaw Korankye, a 64-year-old retired engineer based in the United States, has been installed the Odikro of Abura Dunkwa in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region at a colourful ceremony on Saturday.

The Odikro, with the stool name Nana Owusu Koku II, was carried in a palanquin amid drumming and dancing through the principal streets of the town.

The coronation was graced by traditional authorities, clergymen, politicians and people from all social classes.

Speaking to the gathering later, Nana Koku expressed gratitude to God and to his family for the honour done him and promised to deliver on his mandate.

He called for peace and cooperation from all and sundry to lead the good people of Abura Dunkwa and strategise to help solve the numerous challenges confronting the community.

The Odikro assured the people of his continuous support towards an educational fund to assist brilliant but needy students and charged parents to ensure their children went to school for a better future.

