Francophonie Festival: Group of Francophone Ambassadors walk in Accra

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, April 20, GNA – As part of activities marking the 2024 La Francophonie month-long celebration, the Group of Francophone Ambassadors in Ghana, Saturday embarked on a grand walk through some principal streets of Accra.

The walk was an opportunity to unite the many nationalities represented around a shared feature, the French language.

The event, which lasted for two hours, started from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle at 0800 hours through the Nkrumah Avenue and ended at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Conference Centre at 1000 hours.

In a festive and musical atmosphere, members of the Francophone countries, wearing customised T-shirts with the inscription; “I am francophone, and you?” marched while waving their flags.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie (La Francophonie) represents countries and regions where French is a lingua franca or customary language.

It also shows a country where a significant proportion of the population are francophones (French speakers), or where there is a notable affiliation with French culture.

Mr Maher Kheir, Ambassador of Lebanon and President of the Group of Francophone Ambassadors, speaking to the media at the end of the walk, said it was part of the La Francophonie Festival, which would last for one month.

Some activities lined up are music, cinema, flagraising and other cultural performances.

He said the annual event was to enable the French Language to be honoured through numerous cultural, musical, sporting, fun and informative events.

He commended Ghana’s commitment towards the French Language and expressed the hope that Ghana, as an Associate Member of the La Francophonie, would be admitted as a full member during the next Meeting in November in Paris, France.

