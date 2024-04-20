Seed inspectors trained on sorghum seed certification  

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor, GNA

Nyankapa (N/R), April 20, GNA – A total of 25 seed inspectors at Nyankpala in the Northern Region have been trained on sorghum seed certification to increase yield for both commercial and domestic purposes.

The training focused on enhancing the capacity of seed inspectors of the Ghana Seed Inspectorate Division, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, on the commercial sorghum varieties in Ghana.

It was organised by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (CSIR-SARI), in partnership with the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre (CIMMYT) as part of the Sustainable Development of Dryland Crops (ADCIN) project.

Mr Abdul Rashid Issah, a Seed Technologist at CSIR-SARI, said the training was tailored to enhance the understanding of the seed inspectors of the Distinctiveness, Uniformity and Stability of the various commercial sorghum varieties in the country.

He said it was also for them to understand the Value for Cultivation and Use of the various commercial sorghum varieties and identification of sorghum diseases and insect pests of economic importance in the country.

Mr Kenneth Opare-Obuoni, the Head of Sorghum Improvement Programme at CSIR-SARI, entreated the seed inspectors to be proactive and professional in ensuring the delivery of quality sorghum seed to farmers.

He advised them to use the skills acquired to verify the origin of sorghum seeds and identify their varieties.

Madam Adek Azantilow, a Seed Inspector, called on the government to employ more seed inspectors to help to increase yield.

She urged the Government and other stakeholders to support the inspectors with resources to improve their work and ensure that farmers got certified seeds for farming.

GNA

