Fidelity Bank joins United Nations Global Compact Initiative 

Accra, April 18, GNA – Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, the country’s largest privately-owned Bank, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing corporate sustainability as it joins the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) initiative.

UNGC is a prestigious voluntary leadership platform dedicated to fostering responsible business practices globally.

Joining the platform implies the Bank commits to upholding ten universally accepted principles covering human rights, labour, the environment, and anti-corruption.

The commitment extends to supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and efforts towards a sustainable and equitable future.

“Fidelity Bank Ghana’s decision to join the UNGC seamlessly integrates with the Bank of Ghana’s Sustainable Banking Principles, aiming for financial institutions to positively contribute to the economy, society, and the environment.

“This alignment underscores Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited’s dedication to responsible business practices and its role as a catalyst for positive change within the banking sector and beyond,” the Bank said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

During a brief signing ceremony, Mr. Atta Gyan, Deputy Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, expressed enthusiasm for collaborating with global corporations to share best practices and develop sustainable business models.

He emphasised the importance of integrating sustainability into core business operations, stating the institution’s preparedness to work with global corporations in sharing best practices that benefitted all stakeholders.

“Our involvement with the UNGC will also provide valuable insights and tools to further integrate sustainability into our core business operations.”

“We are excited about the journey ahead and remain committed to reporting our progress towards meeting these critical goals, thus driving sustainable development across Ghana and beyond,” he said.

Mr. Tolu Kweku Lacroix, Executive Director of UN Global Compact Network Ghana, commended Fidelity Bank’s exemplary leadership and commitment to principles such as Human Rights, Labour Rights, Climate Action, and Anti-Corruption.

He affirmed the UN Global Compact’s support for Fidelity Bank’s goals, aiming to accelerate its impact in Ghana during the “decade of Action”.

Fidelity Bank has established itself as a corporate leader in sustainability, evident in its diverse range of sustainability-focused initiatives across sectors.

Last year, it convened a successful Sustainability Conference as part of its ‘Sustainability Month’ initiative, drawing participation from UN representatives and sustainability champions across the continent.

Under UNGC, the institution now joins over 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories from more than 160 countries, aligning itself with the largest global corporate sustainability initiative.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

