Armed robbers kill final year student of UENR, one suspect arrested



By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, April 17, GNA – At least one suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery attack in which a level 400 student of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) was shot and killed Tuesday night.



The suspect is in custody, a source at the Odomase Police Station told the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday.



The deceased, Abdul Aziz Issah, was among a group of students of the School of Energy, returning from an excursion to the Bui Power Generating Station when the incident occurred.

The body had since been deposited at a mortuary in Sunyani, while the police continued with their investigations, the source said.



Other students who sustained injuries are responding to treatment at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital.



Reports indicate that the robbery happened around 2130 hours on the Badu-Odomase stretch, where the GNA learnt the robbers had attacked the communities and motor riders along the stretch, before the students got there and were also attacked.



Mr Attah Kwasi Dognekoh, the Assemblyman, Abronye Electoral Area, Sunyani West Municipality, said he received a distress call on the alleged robbery and quickly rang to inform the Odomase police.

He said the robbers had left when the police arrived.



Mr Attah said the robbers fired sporadic gunshots and attacked residents at the Ahayenso, Wabiese and Tumiako communities and made away with undisclosed sums of money, mobile phones and other valuables.



They also attacked and robbed some motor bike riders who were using the stretch.



At the time of filing this report, the GNA learnt that the police had visited and interacted with authorities of the university.

GNA

