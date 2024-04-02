Family Outreach Network organises free health screening for Abakrampa residents  

Samuel Ackon

Abakrampa (C/R), April 2, GNA- Family Outreach Network (FON), a charitable and humanitarian Christian organisation, which seeks to restore hope to the people through evangelism, has organised a free health screening exercise for more than 1,000 residents of Abakrampa in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

Residents of the community, including children were screened for various ailments and conditions such as diabetes, malaria, typhoid and hypertension.

The rest are eye, ear, nose, dental and throat, hepatitis ‘B’ and high blood pressure and those who needed treatment were given free medications while serious ailments were referred to the hospital for further attention.

Mr Joseph Odoom Nyarko, chairman of the Group, said the organisation was primarily set up to help the vulnerable, underserved and the disadvantaged in the society.

Residents were provided general consultation and free medications were given according to their ailments.

The chairman urged the residents to prioritise their health needs and do periodic check-ups to avoid early detection of diseases.

Mr Eric Baah Yeboah, a physician in charge of the health screening, said high blood pressure was prevalent among residents and advised them to periodically go for screening and take their medications.

Mr Paul Nimo, a resident in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said most of them suffered from typhoid due to the absence of potable water in the area.

He said residents had to rely on a nearby stream for their household chores thereby affecting their health.

He appealed to the government, philanthropist and others to come to their aid.

Miss Esi Amankra, a resident, was grateful to FON for their immense support to the community and appealed to the government, DCE and others for the extension of pipe water to the area.

