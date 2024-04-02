UCC Level 300 Student Donates Streetlights to SRC

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, April 2, Mr. Benjamin Essien-Davis, a level 300 student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has donated ten pieces of ultra-modern streetlights to the Students Representative Council (SRC) to help improve nightlife and security on campus as students prepare for their end-of-semester examination.

The donation is to make campus life easier and better to create a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

At a short ceremony to present the lights at UCC, Mr Essien- Davies said it was in fulfilment of a pledge he made at the SRC General Assembly (GA) to assist its “Operation Light Up Campus and Diaspora” for effective and efficient studies.

It formed part of the measures lined up by the SRC to resolve security issues on campus and improve on-campus nightlife.

“Walking around campus at night is very dangerous due to poor street-lighting systems, and most importantly at this time of the semester when we sit for our end-of-semester examination,” Mr. Essien- Davies said.

He explained that many of the students use the academic facilities on campus at night, but commuting back to their hostels and halls of residence at night was a challenge due to the lack of street-lighting.

Thus, the urgent need to make an effort to light up the campus for students safety and security, he added.

He applauded the Management of the University for the stringent measures implemented to improve security on campus which had created a peaceful environment for academic excellence.

“Management of the University has deployed the University Security to patrol campus day and night, while University Police Command and the community Watchdog team, are all around to ensure a safe environment.”

In appreciation, Mr. Vincent Kojo Siabi, the UCC SRC President, commended Mr Essien-Davies who is also the Leader of the ‘BenEssien Movement’ for the kind gesture and assured that the light would be urgently fixed to achieve its intended purpose.

Mr. Siabi urged benevolent individuals and organisations to emulate the generosity exhibited by Mr Essien -Davies and support the SRC in its quest to improve security and nightlife on the UCC campus.

