LCIC develops bean variety free of gas, flatulence

By Kamal Ahmed

Otareso (E/R), April 2, GNA – The Legacy Crop Improvement Centre (LCIC) in the Eastern Region has made a significant breakthrough in bean production by developing a new bean variety known as Zamzam cowpea.

This has an excellent taste and does not produce any acidic gas, making it a great choice for those who are concerned about flatulence.

Mr Stephen Boadi, the Asene Manso-Akroso District Director for Agriculture, Ministry of Food and Agriculture in the Region, said there were many types of beans that could cause gas to build up in one’s stomach when consumed.

However, LCIC’s latest high-quality beans had proven to be gas-free.

Mr Boadi was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Otareso near Adawso in the Akuapem North Municipality on the sidelines of LCIC’s engagement with the regional agriculture officials from the 33 district and municipal assemblies.

“Most beans that are consumed make you feel extremely uncomfortable due to the gases in them that one will be releasing when it comes,” he said.

“When I asked the management of LCIC why their beans don’t cause flatulence and any digestion difficulties, they informed me that the acidic content that contains the gas responsible for causing flatulence has been removed from the beans.”

Mr Boadi appealed to the Government and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to support the local seed production company since it could tackle food insecurity and ensure a sustainable food supply.

He stressed the superiority of the company’s maize seeds, highlighting their early maturity, high pest and drought resistance, and higher yields compared to foreign varieties.

Supporting the company’s activities would help it to outperform foreign importers, which could stabilise the cedi by reducing excessive imports.

Ms Tharzia Numako Akwetey, the New Juaben South Municipal Director of Agriculture, said farmers in the area had shown keen interest in LCIC maize seeds.

She pointed out the urgent need for government collaboration with the company to harness the power of its hybrid seeds to enhance productivity in the agriculture sector, especially for the planting for food and jobs initiative.

“According to farmers in my municipality, maize seed from the Legacy Crop Improvement Centre can withstand any weather. After harvesting its yields are higher than those of the foreign seeds,” she said.

LCIC is a private seed company and consulting firm specialising in the production and commercial seed distribution of basic vegetables, cowpeas, soybeans, and maize.

It currently operates a 200-acre farm equipped with state-of-the-art irrigation system to cultivate high-quality seeds.

In addition, the company boasts a remarkable 50-tonne seed gene bank and a high-tech cold storage facility.

These cutting-edge resources allow it to store seeds in vast quantities, ensuring their long-term preservation without any risk of deterioration.

GNA

