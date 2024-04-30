EU Delegation organizes Charity Boxing Exhibition to support amateur boxers in Bukom 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, April 30, GNA – The European Union (EU) Delegation to Ghana in partnership with the Ghana Boxing Federation will organize an exhilarating Charity Exhibition Boxing Bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on May 4, 2024.

The EU Charity Boxing Exhibition is part of activities to celebrate EU Month 2024, focusing on youth and skills development.

The renowned boxing legend, Azumah Nelson, as part of the Charity Exhibition, will return to the ring, after almost two decades since his last exhibition fight, in a monumental event aimed at empowering youth through sports.

Mr Razaaly speaking at the event’s Media launch said, “Boxing is a sport that requires discipline, dedication, and, above all, mutual respect.”

The event on the theme: “Diplo-Rumble” will highlight the strength of the partnership between the European Union and Ghana bringing together boxing fanatics, the diplomatic corps, government officials and young boxers.

It is open to the public with tickets pegged at GH₵5, a sum that will be entirely used to support the Federation to acquire equipment for amateur boxers in Bukom.

He said it was a sport that transcends language, culture, and nationality, allowing individuals from all walks of life to come together and compete on a level playing field.”

“The European Union recognises the power of sports to break down barriers and empower all those who show talent and commitment. That is why we are working with Azumah Nelson and the Federation to promote sports diplomacy and

support the talented youth of Ghana,” he added.

The event will be a highlight of our 2024 Europe Month celebrations, which are focused on youth and skills,” he added.

The three-time former World Champion will face off against Mr Razaaly to promote the power of sports to foster positive change for youth.

The event would also foster a sense of community pride and unity highlighting the values of inclusivity and unity that the EU stands for to promote youth engagement, sportsmanship, diverse talents, and community involvement in Ghana.

The legendary Azumah Nelson expressed his commitment to sports as a tool for empowerment, particularly among young people. Participating in this event serves as a powerful statement of solidarity, highlighting the positive impact that sports can have on individuals and communities alike.

He said he was happy the EU had added boxing to

their activities to celebrate Europe Month, adding that there were a lot of boxing champions in the country.

Azumah “Zoom Zoom” Nelson said, “I am a firm believer in the power of sports diplomacy. Throughout my career, I have seen first-hand the incredible impact that boxing can have in bringing people together, fostering understanding, and promoting peace.”

He said as a proud boxing ambassador, he was passionate about using this sport to promote dialogue and create opportunities for the younger generations.

” Sports help to break down barriers and build bridges,” he added.

He urged the young boxers to work hard, be focused, respect and be determined in developing their craft.

Mr Dauda Fuseini, the First Vice-President, GBF said the Federation was determined to provide platforms

for athletics to develop their talent for national development.

There will be a lineup of captivating entertainment, and it promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

For the juvenile bout: Mohammed Ablor will face off against Wesley Ayibonte, while Prince Larbi will meet Desmond Pappoe.

In the light flyweight division, Kelvin Addy will log horns with Kelvin Amartey, while in the flyweight Theophilus Allotey will battle Nii Noi Dowuona.

Again, in the bantamweight Stephen Armah will tackle Wisdom Barnor, Philip Quansah and Dalvin Nelson will face off in the lightweight.

The rest are in the light welterweight, Israel Commey will clash with David Ankrah, light middleweight will see Henry Malm and Rexford Cofie tackle each, Jonathan Tetteh and Benedict Badu face-off in the light heavyweight

Meanwhile, Sarah Apew and Janet Acquah will battle in the Women’s Contest.

GNA

