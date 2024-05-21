Bulgaria: Salary of each University Professor to be increased by BGN 290

Sofia, May 21 (BTA/GNA) – The Ministry of Education and Science said in a press release on Tuesday that the salary of each representative of the teaching staff in state higher education institutions will be increased by BGN 290.

This was agreed upon on Monday at a meeting between Minister of Education and Science Prof. Galin Tsokov and representatives of the trade unions and the Council of Rectors.

Last week, the Ministry of Education and Science transferred the available BGN 39 million from the budget to university accounts. They ensure an increase in the minimum salary for the lowest academic position to BGN 2,100, starting from January 1, 2024.

Funding is also provided for an increase in the salary of all other academic positions, by an average of BGN 240. This would create disparities between different academic positions.

Therefore, in the course of the negotiations, the caretaker government committed to providing 5.8 million BGN, which is part of the additional BGN 40.7 million allocated to universities. With them, an equal step of increasing the salaries of all teaching staff by BGN 290 will be achieved.

A proposal to increase the salary of the administrative staff and research staff at universities by 12% was supported by the trade unions, and an opinion from the Council of Rectors within the framework is expected on Tuesday.

The calculations of the Ministry of Education and Culture show that about BGN 26 million of the BGN 40.7 million secured will be needed for this measure.

The remaining BGN 7.5 million will be allocated to increase doctoral scholarships.

“We will act as quickly as possible so that the additional funds on the accounts of the universities can arrive as close as possible to May 24, so that we show respect for our higher schools,” stressed Minister Tsokov.

May 24 is the Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, of the Bulgarian Alphabet, Education and Culture and of Slav Letters.

BTA/GNA

