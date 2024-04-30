“Playing for top Ghanaian musicians made me a better rhythm player” – Guitarist Napoleon 

By Simon Asare

Accra, April 30, GNA – Renowned guitarist Napoleon Nartey says playing for some top Ghanaian artists over the past few years has made him a better rhythm player.



According to Napoleon, working with the likes of the legendary Pat Thomas, Amandzeba, Tagoe Sisters, Dada KD, Kwabena Kwabena, and Nii Okaidja Afroso, among others, made him better at his craft.



The guitarist noted that he learned a lot playing for these top legendary musicians, especially during live sessions across the country.



“All of these music legends have had a positive impact on my career. I started playing guitar at a young age and was focused on playing leads rather than rhythm and groove.



“But playing for these stars made us focus on the rhythm side of playing, especially during our live sessions with lots of fans in attendance,” Napoleon Nartey stated.



He added that his rise as a top guitarist was due to hard work and that he was looking forward to playing with some of the best guitarists around the world.



“Guitar is life; playing melodies that reflect the thoughts of people gives me respite, and I am looking forward to sharing my talent with the best around the world.

“Enjoying rhythms from the guitar is naturally healing, and I know many people will attest to that,” he stated.

GNA

