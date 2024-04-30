GMA organises Inter-Company Novices Boxing Competition  

By Rihana Adam

Accra, April 30, GNA-The Ghana Military Academy organised an Inter-Company Novices Boxing Competition for Standard Military Course 63 at the Ranger Baba Square, Teshie-Accra.

The four-day event is intended to practice officer cadets or unarmed combat, building their endurance and instilling confidence in the face of adversity.

Flt. Lt. Karl Atsu Olagboye, Chairman of the Planning Committee for the 2024 Inter-Company Novices Boxing Competition, in an interview with the GNA Sports, said the boxers were cadets for the Ghana Army Force Cadets, Air Force Cadets and the Navy Force Cadet Academy.

He said the GMA partnered with the Ghana Boxing Authority and the competition was also opened to the general public as compared to the previous years which was restricted.

He said, “Boxing is going to shape the armed combat skills of the Cadet because it is not every time that you have to fight with arms certain times you may have to fight without arms and boxing is an event that cumulates activities that are supposed to train the cadet and arm combat”.

He said boxers would be awarded at the end of the competition and they would be expecting about 85 bouts.

GNA

