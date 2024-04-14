Election 2024: Journalists must fact-check information to ensure credible, peaceful elections 

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, April 14, GNA – Mr Austin Kwabena Brakopowers, a Researcher and Fact-checker at Dubawa Ghana, has urged journalists to make fact-checking a routine ahead of the December polls.

He said through fact-checking, they could curb the increasing ratesl of information disorder, including misinformation which involved sharing false information unintentionally and disinformation involving the spread of false information with intention to deceive or mislead.

Mr Brakopowers noted that as the elections approached, many interests would be playing out requiring that journalists went the extra mile to ascertain, which claims were false and which ones were true before publishing.

He said facct-checking could help prevent conflicts and safeguard the peace and stability of the country.

“Election days are critical days, and if you don’t take care, your report can spark protest. It can create chaotic situation. So we need to follow the due process in getting our stories published,” he said.

Mr Brakopowers was speaking at a two-day training programme on digital skills and fact-checking organised by Dubawa in collaboration with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) for reporters and editors of the Agency.

The training, sponsored by Google News Initiative, was to sensitise participants on the importance of fact-checking and to equip them with the technical skills to verify information.

Mr Brakopowers urged media houses to create fact-checking desks, explore emerging technologies, collaborate with independent fact-checking organisations, and empower citizens to share claims.

Mr Zakaria Tanko Musah, Lecturer, University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) – GIJ, encouraged journalists to use the Right to Information (RTI) Law to aid them in fact-checking claims.

He emphasised, however, that journalists must be ethical in their use of the RTI.

Selective disclosure to support a false narrative, misrepresentation of data by falsifying information received from the RTI request, and cherry-picking were some of the unethical practices that journalists should avoid, he said.

Unethical use of the RTI Law, he noted, could lead to legal repercussions, violation of privacy, loss of credibility, undermining of trust, and distraction from genuine issues.

Ms Roselena Ahiable, Programmes Officer, Dubawa Ghana, took participants through research tools that journalists could employ for fact-checking.

These include Google Alerts, Google Map, Google Earth, Google Earth Pro, Google News, Google Trends, Google Pinpoint, and Flourish.

Dr Aurelia Ayisi, Lecturer, Department of Communication Studies, University of Ghana, advised journalists to ensure digital safety and security at all times.

The ways journalists could do that, she said, included using strong and unique passwords for online accounts and changing the passwords regularly, enabling two-factor authentication for online accounts where possible, and avoiding the use of public Wi-Fi for sensitive online activities such as online banking and shopping.

Mrs Beatrice Asamani Savage, Head of Editorial, GNA, urged participants to practise and perfect the new skills acquired from the training.

She expressed gratitude to Dubawa for equipping GNA reporters and editors with digital and fact-checking skills.

Dubawa is a West African independent verification and fact-checking project, initiated by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) and supported by the most influential newsrooms and civic organisations in West Africa.

It seeks to amplify the culture of truth in public discourse, public policy, and journalistic practice.

It has presence in Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and The Gambia.

GNA

